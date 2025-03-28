Ukraine to receive expanded access to intelligence from Europe and licences to produce air defence systems

Ukraine is set to enhance its strategic capabilities through expanded intelligence sharing and production licenses for defensive technologies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed during a media briefing on 28 March.

European allies will provide Ukraine with extended access to intelligence data, technologies, and satellite information. The country is also negotiating licenses to manufacture air defense systems and specific artillery types.

“We have furthermore agreed with several leaders about our access to their ammunition stocks. We have agreed on licenses for air defense production,” he added.

The president clarified that Ukraine will also work on obtaining licenses for producing certain types of artillery. Some partners have also promised to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones and missiles.

This initiative came after US President Donald Trump halted intelligence sharing along with the militray aid with Ukraine to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be more committed to negotiations with Russia. The halt has reportedly been lifted.

Zelenskyy participated in the “coalition of the willing” summit in Paris on 27 March, which was attended by several European country leaders. Following the meeting, he revealed that partners had approved decisions to invest in Ukraine’s defense production, enabling Ukraine to produce more unmanned aerial vehicles and other weaponry this year.

Read also: