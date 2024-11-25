Russia injures thirteen-year-old Zaporizhzhia resident in its night attack across Ukraine

Russian forces launched multiple drone and missile attacks across Ukraine overnight on 25 November, causing injuries and damage in several oblasts, according to Ukrainian officials.

In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of Shahed drones flew over and toward the city during the night, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said. The attack resulted in damage to private homes and a non-residential building, with a 13-year-old boy sustaining injuries that were treated on site without requiring hospitalization.

In Kyiv, air defense systems were active for approximately four hours as Russian forces deployed attack drones against the capital. The Kyiv Military Administration reported debris falling in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with several vehicles damaged but no casualties recorded.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports intercepting 71 out of 145 Russian drones overnight into 25 November, with one drone diverting to Belarus. Air defense systems were active across 14 oblasts, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts.

Over the past day, Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injured three people with damage to three high-rise buildings and 22 houses, according to the Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. A separate attack in Chernihiv Oblast’s Koriukivka district left a 28-year-old man injured, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

