Three killed, including child in Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Children’s Day (updated)

At least three people were killed and 11 injured in Russia's night missile strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

As well, falling missile wreckage damaged a children’s clinic.

A Russian nighttime missile attack on the Ukrainian capital killed at least three people, including a nine-year girl, on 1 June, marked as Children’s Day in Ukraine. 10 missiles — seven ballistic and three cruise missiles — were fired from Iskander launchers stationed in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Force Command said; Ukrainian air defense shot all of the targets down, but collateral damage occurred due to falling debris, resulting in the death of three people and injuries to 11, according to an 8 AM tally by the Kyiv police.

This is the 18th attack Russia launched on Kyiv in the last 30 days; the last one happened on 30 May, when Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones and missiles. They were also shot down, but a 33-year-old woman was killed, nine people injured, and property sustained damage due to falling wreckage.

Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old mother with an 11-year-old daughter were killed, as per the Kyiv police.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the debris damaged residential buildings, causing shattered windows and doors, and even tearing a balcony off by the explosive blast. Falling fragments also hit a children’s clinic, two schools, and a local police station. At a kindergarten, the explosion blew out the windows. A residential building experienced heavy smoke after flaming debris hit it, and its windows were blown out by the explosion. Debris also fell on an administrative building and several parked cars, causing a few vehicles to catch fire. Fragment landings were recorded in residential yards, on the roadway, and in green areas.

This news piece was updated with information from Ukraine’s Air Force

Tags: Kyiv, Russian missile attack