Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian missile fired at Kyiv downed by Patriot system

Russian troops resumed missile attacks on Kyiv after a long pause of 52 days.
byIryna Voichuk
11/11/2023
1 minute read
Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launchers. Credit: Bundeswehr/Jonas Weber
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On the morning of 11 November, residents of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the surrounding area heard explosions, which were followed shortly by an air raid alert.

Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile on its way to Kyiv, utilizing a Patriot surface-to-air missile launcher.

Russian troops resumed missile attacks on Kyiv after a long pause of 52 days.

According to preliminary information, the Russian army launched an attack on Kyiv using either an Iskander-M or an S-400 missile, Oleshchuk said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Patriot missile operators for their “immediate response” and to all the defenders of Ukraine’s skies who repelled the Russian nighttime attack on 11 November.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnar, clarified that a post-attack air alert can be activated in the event of a ballistic missile strike due to the high speed at which these missiles travel, making them challenging to detect on radar.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts