Russian missile fired at Kyiv downed by Patriot system

On the morning of 11 November, residents of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the surrounding area heard explosions, which were followed shortly by an air raid alert.

Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk reported that Ukrainian air defense shot down a Russian missile on its way to Kyiv, utilizing a Patriot surface-to-air missile launcher.

Russian troops resumed missile attacks on Kyiv after a long pause of 52 days.

According to preliminary information, the Russian army launched an attack on Kyiv using either an Iskander-M or an S-400 missile, Oleshchuk said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Patriot missile operators for their “immediate response” and to all the defenders of Ukraine’s skies who repelled the Russian nighttime attack on 11 November.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnar, clarified that a post-attack air alert can be activated in the event of a ballistic missile strike due to the high speed at which these missiles travel, making them challenging to detect on radar.

Read also: