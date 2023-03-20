US to send ammunition and tanker trucks to Ukraine – AP

On 20 March, the US State Department announced that the US would send $350 mn in military assistance to Ukraine as heavy battles with Russian troops continue for control of Donetsk Oblast.
According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the package of aid includes:
- various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems
- an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats
- ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, and anti-tank weapons
The weapons will be taken from Pentagon stocks and delivered quickly to the warfront, Associated Press reported.