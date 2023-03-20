US to send ammunition and tanker trucks to Ukraine – AP

On 20 March, the US State Department announced that the US would send $350 mn in military assistance to Ukraine as heavy battles with Russian troops continue for control of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the package of aid includes:

various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats

ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, and anti-tank weapons

The weapons will be taken from Pentagon stocks and delivered quickly to the warfront, Associated Press reported.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, US