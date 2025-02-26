Support us on Patreon
General Staff reports strikes on airfields in Crimea and oil refineries in Russia

byMaria Tril
26/02/2025
2 minute read
Tuapse refinery processes oil.
Tuapse refinery processes oil. Illustrative photo. Credit: Open sources
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that Ukrainian forces conducted strikes against several strategic Russian targets in Russia’s Krasnodar Oblast and occupied Crimea overnight on 26 February.

According to the General Staff, the drone attack also hit military airfields Saky and Kacha, as well as the Tuapse oil refinery.

Tuapse, in the Krasnodar Krai of southern Russia, is approximately 1,000 kilometers away from Ukraine-controlled territory

The Tuapse refinery processes oil with a declared volume of 12 million tons per year. More than 90% of the petroleum products manufactured there are exported, according to the General Staff, which added that the facility is “actively involved” in supplying the Russian army.

At least 40 explosions were recorded in the area of the oil refinery, the General Staff reported. “There is information about damage to the plant’s infrastructure. The results of the strike are being clarified,” the statement said.

Local residents reported on the morning of 26 February that drones had attacked the seaport in Tuapse. Russian authorities claimed Ukrainian drones targeted civilian objects. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that private homes in Tuapse and Temryuk district were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Russian-appointed authorities in occupied Crimea also reported a drone attack without providing details.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed 128 drones over Russia, Crimea, and the Black and Azov Seas overnight. The ministry stated that 83 drones were shot down over the Krasnodar Krai.

Russian publication Astra reported that since the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian military forces have attacked 27 fuel and energy facilities on Russian territory.

The Ukrainian General Staff occasionally confirms strikes on facilities in Russia that are involved in supplying the Russian army and emphasizes that such strikes will continue.

Read also:

