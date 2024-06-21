Russian military claims downing 70 drones over Crimea, Black Sea

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported intercepting and destroying 70 drones over Russian-occupied Crimea and the Black Sea overnight on 21 June.

The Russian Ministry also claimed that its air defense in the Black Sea Fleet destroyed six unmanned boats of the Ukrainian Navy in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have not officially commented on the alleged downing of drones in Crimea.

The Yeysk, Temryuk, and Seversky districts of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai reportedly came under attack by Ukrainian drones, the oblast’s Operational Headquarters reported. Six people reportedly were injured, and one person was killed.

Krasnodar region governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that one employee of a damaged boiler house in Krasnodar died as a result of falling drone debris.

The Operational Headquarters claimed to have repelled all attacks. Debris from downed drones in the Temryuk district fell on a guest house in the village of Volna.

Explosions were also heard in the Yeysk district, where a military airfield is located. Local social media channels reported a fire near the airfield.

The Operational Headquarters later reported that a drone crash caused a fire at the Ilsky oil refinery near Krasnodar. In total, six people were injured in the drone attack: four were wounded on the southern outskirts of Krasnodar due to damage to the Yuzhny bus station building and a boiler house, and two at the Ilsky refinery.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 43 UAVs over the Krasnodar region and one UAV over the Volgograd Oblast.

