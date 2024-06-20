Eng
Lithuania donates transformers and equipment to Ukraine as Russian strikes on energy system persist

This assistance comes as Russian ballistic missile strikes have caused significant damage to half of Ukraine’s energy system
byOlena Mukhina
20/06/2024
2 minute read
Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant march 2024
Fire at Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant after a Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March 2024. Photo via Pavlo Nuss.
Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid will send transformers and other equipment worth over €4 million to Ukraine, the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported.

In recent months, Russian ballistic missile strikes have caused significant damage to half of Ukraine’s energy system. While many anticipated that Russia would target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a large number of missiles during the winter, the campaign to destroy critical infrastructure intensified in the spring of 2024.

According to representatives of Ukrenergo, Russians are attempting to achieve what they failed to complete in 2022-2023 – plunge Ukraine into darkness. The company and experts believe that strengthening the country’s air defenses is the best way to protect Ukrainian thermal plants, power lines, and other energy facilities from Russian missiles.

“As a part of preparation for synchronization with the continental European network and the modernization of power lines and transformer substations in our country, we are dismantling various substations, line equipment, and materials that are no longer used at Litgrid facilities but are in good condition,” explained the company’s CEO Rokas Masiulis.

Since the Lithuanian and Ukrainian energy systems use the same voltage, which differs from the voltage used in many European countries, the transformers and other equipment that Litgrid will transfer are suitable for Ukraine’s electricity transmission system.

Earlier, Lithuania approved the transfer of 14 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine’s military this week to strengthen its demining capabilities, the Lithuanian National Defense Ministry announced.

