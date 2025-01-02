Ukraine has struck a Russian command center in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

According to a Telegram post by the General Staff, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted “a precision strike in Maryino, Kursk Oblast” while taking “all necessary” measures to reduce the risk to civilian lives.

“These strikes disrupt the ability of the Russian Federation to conduct terrorism against innocent Ukrainian civilians,” the post reads, adding that “The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue operations to seek and destroy the military command of the Russian terrorist regime. Glory to Ukraine!”

Ukraine invaded Kursk Oblast in August 2024, capturing an array of villages as well as the city of Sudzha, which remains under Ukrainian control to this day.

According to the Deep State map, Ukraine continues to occupy 481,94 sq.km of Russian sovereign territory. Despite Russia claiming that this would lead to dire consequences as such actions purportedly cross one of its “red lines,” no extraordinary retaliation occurred.