ISW: Russia applies drone innovations from Ukraine war against NATO states

Russia is applying its battlefield drone advancements from Ukraine against NATO member states, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 9 February.

The NATO alliance and its members “have increasingly warned of Russian sabotage and hybrid operations against NATO members throughout 2024,” according to ISW.

Throughout 2024, Russia has intensified its hybrid operations against NATO members, including sabotage, cyber attacks, and infrastructure damage, prompting strong condemnation and countermeasures from the alliance.

Several NATO countries have documented drone surveillance activities during 2024. Intelligence sources link these incidents to Russia. In December 2024, security forces observed unidentified drones above the US Air Force base at Ramstein. Similar incidents occurred near Rheinmetall defense facilities.

German military authorities detected multiple drone flights over the Schweising base in January 2025. The facility hosts Ukrainian military training programs.

The ISW report states that a NATO member state is currently facing challenges in countering suspected Russian reconnaissance drones.

ISW reported about the importance and the urgency for NATO to strengthen its defenses as Russia continues technological innovation based on its Ukraine battlefield experience.

“Russia has been developing and improving its drone capabilities, including drone resistance to electronic warfare and Russia’s own EW capabilities, in its ongoing war against Ukraine,” the report states.

Read also: