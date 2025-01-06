Blinken: Ukraine’s position in Kursk “important” for future negotiations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the strategic significance of Ukraine’s military presence in Russia’s Kursk region, calling it a crucial factor in potential future peace talks. Speaking to journalists in Seoul on 6 January, Blinken outlined how Ukraine’s territorial gains could influence possible upcoming negotiations, Radio Svoboda reports.

Blinken’s supportive statement marks a shift from the US position in August 2024, when White House officials expressed surprise at Ukraine’s initial Kursk offensive, noting that Kyiv had not consulted with Washington before launching the operation.

“Their position in Kursk is important because it will certainly be taken into account in any negotiations that may take place next year,” Blinken said. He added that the outgoing Biden administration aims to ensure “Ukraine has the strongest possible hand to play” in future talks.

However, Blinken warned that Ukraine would still require “adequate security guarantees” against future Russian aggression even if negotiations proceed. “Putin’s imperial ambitions remain, and what he will try to do is rest, rearm, and eventually attack again,” the Secretary of State cautioned.

The comments come amid ongoing military operations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine launched its initial offensive in August, securing over 1,000 square kilometers of territory. While Russian forces, supported by North Korean troops, later reclaimed some areas, the new wave of the Ukrainian offensive started on 5 January 2025.

On 5 January 2025, Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, reported that “Russian forces in Kursk were attacked from several directions, which came as a surprise to them.” The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed the new Ukrainian offensive, while Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, noted “good news” from the Kursk region, stating that Russia was “getting what it deserves.”

