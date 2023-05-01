Ukrainian counterattack in Bakhmut forces Russian retreat from some positions

Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled Russian attacks in the Lyman direction and captured 10 Russian invaders. In Bakhmut, defense forces managed to push Russia back from some of their positions through counterattacks, Military Media Center of the Defense Forces reports citing Commander Oleksandr Syrskyy of the Eastern Military Group.

Syrskyy stated, “To advance, the enemy is using maximum effort and disregards any obstacle. Despite significant losses, new assault groups from Wagner, other private companies, and airborne troops are constantly thrown into battle. However, they have failed to take control of the city (Bakhmut).” He added that the situation is quite complicated, but in some areas of the city, Russians were counterattacked by Ukrainian units and had to abandon their positions. According to Syrskyy, intense combat continues in the Bakhmut direction, but Russia’s forces has so far failed to break through the Ukrainian defenses.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled numerous assaults over the past few days. Russia also failed to capture Ukrainian positions in this area. The Russian forces suffered losses, and 10 of their soldiers were captured by the Ukrainian military.

This follows a successful establishment of a defense line along the railways in Bakhmut by Ukrainian forces just 15 days ago. The Wagner Group, once responsible for a 90 km front, has seen its area of operation shrink significantly, and it now requires assistance from Russian conventional forces. Despite heavy reliance on artillery and aviation, Russians have struggled to undermine Ukrainian defenses, and their attempts to advance towards the Bakhmut train station have been repelled.