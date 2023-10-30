General Syrskyi: Russian forces increase activity in Bakhmut sector

Russian forces have “significantly reinforced” their troop presence near the eastern city of Bakhmut and switched from defense to offense, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said on 30 October.

“In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy has significantly reinforced their grouping and switched from defense to offensive actions,” Syrskyi said.

Syrsky stated that the situation in the east “remains difficult,” with Russian troops attacking Ukrainian positions daily. He reported particular Russian activity around Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, as Moscow tries to advance on several fronts there.

He noted that Russia is attempting to halt the advance of Ukrainian forces near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and regain lost positions using airborne units.

Russian assault groups from the Storm Z battalions are also engaged in some areas, supported by heavy artillery and mortar fire, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing the Commander.

The Ukrainian commander emphasized that thanks to the “professional and coordinated actions of our warriors,” Russia is suffering heavy losses and unable to achieve its goals.

According to Interfax, Syrskyi has met with unit commanders operating in key enemy areas to counter Russia’s actions swiftly.

“We certainly can plan any actions, but their effectiveness depends primarily on the courage and resilience of our warriors, their level of professional training,” Syrskyi said. “Therefore, I always put the moral component and readiness of our servicemen to perform assigned tasks in the first place.”

He added that he takes every opportunity to speak with soldiers and express appreciation for their “extremely effective and incredibly difficult combat work.” Syrskyi also rewarded the best of them with awards.

“Our warriors are true heroes. I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them, defending the independence of our country,” Syrskyi stated. “We continue to destroy the enemy in all directions, constantly planning active operations and liberating occupied territories. Victory will be ours!”

Read also: