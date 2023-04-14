Russia’s Wagner units intensify assault on Bakhmut as MoD forces provide relief on Wagner flanks – UK intel

Situation in and around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as of 14 April 2023. Map: Liveuamap

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry reports an intensified assault by Russian MoD and Wagner forces on Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, with Ukrainian forces facing significant challenges but making orderly withdrawals.

The ministry tweeted:

  • “Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation. The Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours.”
  • “Wagner assault groups continue to conduct the main advance through the centre of town, while Russian airborne forces (VDV) have relieved some Wagner units securing the northern and southern flanks of the operation.”
  • “Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede.”

