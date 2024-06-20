Eng
Mission Impossible: Ukrainian Air Force soldier downs Russian cruise missile with machine gun

In a remarkable display of skill and courage, Serhii, the Ukrainian soldier, successfully intercepted an enemy missile with a machine gun, redirecting it from its course towards Kyiv Oblast.
byOlena Mukhina
20/06/2024
Ukrainian soldier Serhii is holding fragments of a Russian missile. Source: Ukraine's Air Force
A Ukrainian Air Force soldier successfully intercepted and destroyed a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun nearly a week ago, reported the Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On 12 June, the military unit of soldier Serhii, known as “Doctor Mom”, detected a Russian missile moving towards Vasylkiv city in Kyiv Oblast.

“Receiving the command to be alert, we swiftly moved to the position.

We were notified of the approaching threat through our communication channels. We identified the missile heading towards its target within moments,” Serhii recalled.

Without hesitation, “Doctor Mom” and his comrades took decisive action. Armed with a machine gun, Serhii fired at the rapidly approaching target.

“My sole focus was on hitting the target. I fired a burst from the machine gun and watched as the missile veered off course and began to lose altitude,” said the soldier.

Serhii described the rush of emotions he experienced in that critical moment, knowing the lives of many depended on his accuracy and speed.

He could only believe he had hit the missile when he saw its debris.

“Today, recounting the details of that morning, Serhii remains somewhat modest, claiming he did nothing extraordinary.

However, we firmly understand that it is precisely individuals like him who defend Ukrainians from enemy rockets and drones, bringing us closer to our Victory!” concluded the Air Force Command of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

