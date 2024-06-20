HUR: Ukrainian drone hits four Russian “Tuna” boats in single operation

On 30 May, during a special operation by a Ukrainian intelligence service (HUR), a Magura drone struck four high-speed “Tuna” boats at once, said the agency’s representative, Andrii Yusov, according to Suspilne.

He disclosed the information during a national news broadcast on 20 June aimed at raising over $246,000 for the production of Magura drones.

“The recent operations we’ve witnessed have been meticulously planned – when Magura breaches maritime fortifications or barriers, and the next drone precisely hits the target. As observed during the strike on four ‘Tuna’ boats, neither aviation, artillery, nor small arms were effective. One Magura drone successfully struck four high-speed ‘Tuna’ boats, marking a significant achievement,” emphasized Yusov.

He also underscored that such effective strikes on enemy equipment are the result of the professional work of Ukrainian intelligence units. Yusov added that the agency is actively developing new means and approaches to target Russian assets for greater efficiency, noting that the occupiers are also adapting and attempting to protect their vessels.

“Each successful operation results in the destruction of Russian ships, including costly losses in terms of trained personnel,” he further stated.

Yusov also mentioned that one variant of the Magura drone was equipped with air-to-air missiles, expanding its capability to target not only maritime but also aerial objectives.

Earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence service reported that during the attack overnight on 30 May in occupied Crimea, two KS-701 “Tuna” boats were destroyed, and two more vessels of the same type were damaged.

The agency added that Russian occupiers in Crimea raised combat aviation 32 times to neutralize Ukrainian strike marine drones approaching Vuzka Bay.

