Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

HUR: Ukrainian sea drones sink two Russian naval boats (video)

Ukrainian naval drones operated by intelligence forces struck and destroyed two Russian KS-701 Tunets patrol boats near occupied Crimea’s Chornomorsk, HUR says
byYuri Zoria
30/05/2024
3 minute read
hur ukrainian sea drones sink two russian naval boats (video) black fleet's multipurpose fast ks-701 tunets attacked near chornomorske western crimea overnight 30 may 2024 screenshots from video first inverted
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s multipurpose fast boats KS-701 Tunets attacked near Chornomorske, western Crimea, overnight on 30 May 2024. Screenshots from HUR video, the first image is inverted.
HUR: Ukrainian sea drones sink two Russian naval boats (video)

Overnight on 30 May, Ukrainian naval drones, operated by special unit Group 13 of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), hit two Russian patrol boats, tentatively KS-701 Tunets (“Tuna”), near Chornomorske in the west of occupied Crimea, using Magura V5 strike marine drones, HUR reported.

With Ukraine’s Navy virtually non-existent, Ukraine employs missiles and the newly-created fleet of various maritime suicide drones to counter Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea. These tactics led to the destruction or severe damage to at least 18 vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, including the sinking of the Moskva, the Fleet’s flagship, early in the all-out war.

In order to neutralize the attack marine drones on the approach to the Vuzka Bay (in Chornomorske, – Ed.), the Russian occupiers in Crimea took combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, including Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 aircraft, and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. The invaders also chaotically used small arms and 30-mm cannons,” HUR wrote.

The video, shared by the HUR, shows drones evading Russia gunship helicopter fire during the daytime, and hitting one of the Russian patrol boats at night:

KS-701 Tunets

HUR wrote that despite Russian efforts to eliminate the threat, Group 13 completed the mission successfully, destroying two Russian navy’s boats, “according to preliminary data, high-speed amphibious transport and assault boats KS-701 Tunets.”

KS-701 Tunets boat of Russia’s coastal guard. Photo: fleetphoto.ru

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet operates at least about 20 KS-701 Tunets boats. The Tunets is a Volvo-diesel-engine-powered boat with an aluminum hull, primarily used by Russian border guards and emergency services. Depending on the variant, it is designed for transportation tasks, patrol missions, or recreational water activities. The boat has a length of 8.8 meters and a width of 2.5 meters, and it can accommodate up to six people.

The HUR noted that the United24 fundraiser platform enabled the successful operation. Among the projects on United24 are the fundraisers for crowdfunding HUR’s Magura V5 drones and their major competitor, the Ukrainian Security Service’s Sea Baby maritime drones.

Russian Black Sea naval assets under pressure

Earlier this month, a HUR drone attacked a Russian patrol boat in the same Vuzka Bay.

Early last September, the Ukrainian Navy reported that its “maritime aviation” destroyed a Russian KS-701 Tunets-type boat in the northwestern Black Sea, resulting in six enemy fatalities and two injuries during a landing attempt. A video they shared showed a strike from a Bayraktar TB-2 drone. Later the same month, the Ukrainian Naval Forces reported the destruction of another KS-701 boat in the northwestern Black Sea, not specifying weaponry that was used.

Since the beginning of 2024, the HUR’s Group 13 special unit has already used the Magura V5 drones to destroy the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s ships, in particular, the Ivanovets missile ship, the Caesar Kunikov large amphibious assault ship, the Sergei Kotov corvette, and the Mangust high-speed patrol boat, and damaged the Ivan Khurs.

Ukrainian Defense Forces have disabled at least 1/3 of all combat ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet, using missiles and maritime drones, since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian strikes forced Russia to withdraw most of the Black Sea Fleet’s ships from their home base in occupied Sevastopol to more remote ports in Crimea and to Russia’s Novorossiysk on the eastern coast of the Black Sea.

The most recent relocation of Russian naval assets from Sevastopol was spotted days ago, as two Tarantul-III-class missile corvettes of the Russian Black Sea Fleet moved south from Sevastopol.

On 19 May, Ukraine’s military reported the destruction of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet’s missile carrier Tsiklon in occupied Crimea on 19 May, which reportedly was the last surface carrier of the Kalibr cruise missiles in the area.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!