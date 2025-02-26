Support us on Patreon
26/02/2025
Breaking: Ukraine’s PM says that minerals deal draft includes security guarantees condition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated that Kyiv does not consider signing a minerals deal with the US without linking it to security guarantees.

During the nationwide television marathon on 26 February, he said that this condition has already been included in the draft agreement.

“We do not consider signing any agreements without security guarantees… This agreement is directly tied to security guarantees. Neither the President of Ukraine nor the government of Ukraine will consider this agreement and its signing separately from security guarantees for Ukraine,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

“Clause 10 specifically states that this fund agreement constitutes an integral element of the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as concrete steps toward establishing lasting peace and strengthening economic and security resilience,” he added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is slated to travel to Washington D.C. to sign the agreement with US President Donald Trump this Friday.

