Romanian far-right, Russia-linked candidate questioned as police uncover weapons, € 900,000 in raids

Romanian far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu faces police scrutiny as authorities raid associates’ homes, uncovering weapons, ammunition, and €900,000 in cash.
byOlena Mukhina
26/02/2025
Călin Georgescu. Photo: Screenshot from the video
Călin Georgescu, a far-right presidential candidate in Romania, was taken in for questioning by the police in connection with an investigation into his election campaign, as reported by Bloomberg.

The Romania leadership has been a strong supporter of Kyiv amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, including military aid and facilitating Ukrainian grain exports through its Black Sea port of Constanța. However, the growing influence of the pro-Russian far-right has raised concerns about a potential shift in Romania’s foreign policy.

His supporting party, the far-right AUR, has called for a protest outside the prosecutor’s office in response. Authorities are also questioning some of Georgescu’s allies and security personnel.

Earlier, Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictional state,” claiming its division among neighboring countries is inevitable. 

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, responded to his claims, stating that Georgescu’s comments are an extreme display of disrespect toward Ukraine and its people.

Later, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

“Ukraine is fictional state”: Romanian politician’s call for territory division sparks diplomatic row

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Georgescu announced that he plans to re-submit his candidacy for president.

According to Romanian media outlet Digi24, Georgescu is accused of creating a fascist group and providing false information about campaign financing.

Romanian authorities have carried out 47 searches at properties connected to Georgescu’s associates, including his security chief, Horațiu Potra, and a new suspect—Potra’s partner, who allegedly has strong connections to high-ranking Russian officials.

Photos of his ally standing next to Chechen mercenaries have also surfaced, along with social media posts indicating her pro-Russian stance. Digi24 sources also highlight that Potra was spotted on Red Square in Moscow last September.

During the raids, authorities found weapons, assault ammunition, and large sums of cash, including €900,000, at Potra’s residence.

