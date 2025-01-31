Support us on Patreon
“Ukraine is fictional state”: Romanian politician’s call for territory division sparks diplomatic row

A Romanian politician’s call to carve up Ukraine draws sharp rebuke from Kyiv, testing diplomatic ties between the Black Sea neighbors.
byOlena Mukhina
31/01/2025
2 minute read
Călin Georgescu. Photo: Screenshot from the video
Pro-Russian Romanian politician Călin Georgescu, in an interview with journalist Ion Crista, has called Ukraine a “fictional state,” claiming its division among neighboring countries is inevitable.

The Romania leadership has been a strong supporter of Kyiv amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, including military aid and facilitating Ukrainian grain exports through its Black Sea port of Constanța. However, the growing influence of the pro-Russian far-right politicians is raising concerns about a potential shift in Romania’s foreign policy.

“The world is changing. Borders will change. Moreover, if borders change, where will we be? We have Northern Bukovina – an interest. We have Budjak, we have Northern Maramureș – right? From the former… what was it called… Transcarpathia! There are also Hungarians… Lviv, which will remain with the Poles and Little Russia…” the politician stated.

He added that he is 100% confident in the division of Ukraine, European Pravda has reported.

“One hundred percent, that’s how it will be. Well, they have no other way! The path to something like this is inevitable. Ukraine is a fictional state. It is the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic!” said Georgescu.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, responded to his claims, stating that Georgescu’s comments are an extreme display of disrespect toward Ukraine and its people.

Tykhyi emphasized that Ukraine categorically rejects and condemns any revisionist statements or actions that threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they contradict international norms, the UN Charter, and fundamental democratic values.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, reacted to the Romanian politician’s remarks by advocating for the “necessity of dividing Russia.”

“All these pro-Russian politicians, like the Romanian one, who start talking about some ‘division of Ukraine,’ only accelerate the discussion about the need to divide Russia and the success of national formations on the territory of the current Russian Federation. 

The aggressive empire that proposes ‘dividing the world’ through the mouths of others cannot be trusted. It only strengthens the voices of those who believe it is right to support the creation of national entities on what is still Russian territory to reduce global threats,” he wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly reaffirms its unwavering position in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence within its internationally recognized borders. This position is clear and is based on international law, national interests, and long-term foreign policy grounded in values,” its statement reads.

Earlier, Georgescu took part in Romania’s presidential elections. During his election campaign, the politician said that if he won the election, he would also stop the export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and suspend aid to Kyiv.

