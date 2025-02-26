Negotiating with Russian leader Vladimir Putin may be possible, but it would eventually lead to an even bloodier war, as Russia would take the time to prepare for more intense military aggression against Ukraine, warns Yevhen Oropai, head of the drone systems command post for the Rubezh 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On 12 February, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. The move has triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms with a lack of security guarantees for Ukraine, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. Currently, the US and Russia haven’t succeeded in reaching a peace deal, while Moscow says its conditions for a truce and reasons behind the war remain the same – the existence of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.

In 2024, Ukraine intensified drone strikes on Russian military and fuel facilities, severely disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies. A further escalation last fall saw increased attacks on ammunition depots and air bases. The beginning of this year brought an even greater surge in long-range drone operations.

Oropai emphasizes that Putin is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and the destruction of numerous towns.

The Ukrainian soldier strongly opposes any agreements with Moscow, asserting that if Russia is not held accountable and perceives itself as a winner, it will rebuild and prepare for another invasion in 5-10 years. He also criticizes US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, suggesting that if he continues today’s approach toward negotiations with Russia, Ukrainians could eventually be forced to apologize for defending their own land.

Despite concerns over potential reductions in US military aid, Oropai remains confident that Ukraine will continue to defend its territory, emphasizing the importance of holding defensive lines and reclaiming occupied areas. While acknowledging Ukraine’s reliance on US weapons and Starlink communications, he highlights the need for increased domestic military production and the exploration of alternative communications solutions.

Oropai also stresses the necessity for military reforms in Ukraine, particularly in granting decision-making autonomy to soldiers and sergeants on the front lines. He notes the growing role of artificial intelligence in future warfare, predicting that battlefronts could become automated zones dominated by drones within the next decade.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Europe of sabotaging peace efforts in Ukraine, UNIAN reports.

He dismissed the possibility of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, stating that Moscow had not been consulted and would reject any agreements that allow continued Western military support for Ukraine.

