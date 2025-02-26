Support us on Patreon
Duda: European minerals deal could compete with US agreement, while offering security guarantees for Kyiv

European security guarantees could accompany a potential minerals agreement with Ukraine, distinguishing it from the American alternative while competition between the two powers could benefit Kyiv’s negotiating position.
26/02/2025
Duda poland warsaw security forum2
Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at the 2024 Warsaw Security Forum. Creidit: Warsaw Security Forum
The European minerals agreement, if proposed, could compete with the American one, according to Polish President Andrzej Duda and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who spoke at a press conference in Warsaw, Ukrinform reports.

Recently, US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections” and accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia after US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia and the refusal to sign a rare minerals investment deal. The Ukrainian leader declined to sign a US agreement on resource transfers worth $500 billion, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022. The agreement also lacked security guarantees or assurances of further military aid, alongside other unfavorable terms.

Duda noted that a potential European agreement on mineral extraction in Ukraine would not only focus on economic benefits but also include security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that these discussions are unfolding in the broader context of peace negotiations, which should ultimately ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and long-term stability. In his view, the key issue is not just resource access but determining which side—the EU or the US—can offer stronger and more reliable security guarantees.

Rinkēvičs shared a similar perspective, stressing that Europe seeks an active role in negotiations and must present Ukraine with specific economic proposals. He highlighted that Ukraine will have the final word on the terms and partnerships related to its mineral resources and noted that competition in this sector can benefit each side.

Meanwhile, the European Commission stated that during the College of Commissioners’ visit to Kyiv, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to mineral extraction and utilization cooperation with Ukraine under a 2021 Memorandum.

European Commission refutes Politico report on new minerals deal offer for Ukraine

However, officials clarified that no additional agreements are currently being discussed, nor are there efforts to position the EU in competition with the US over access to these resources.

