Fuel-laden ferry sinks in Russian port after alleged Ukrainian strike – Russian media

A railway ferry loaded with fuel has sunk in the Russian port of Kavkaz following a fire that allegedly resulted from a Ukrainian attack, according to Russian media reports.

The Russian news outlet RBC, citing the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai, reports that the ferry named Conro Trader was carrying 30 fuel tankers when it caught fire and subsequently sank.

The incident occurred in the port of Kavkaz in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 22 August. Russian media and social media channels are attributing the fire to a Ukrainian missile strike.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar Krai, said four crew members from the sunken fuel ferry have been rescued.

The exact number of people aboard the ferry during the incident remains unclear. Initial reports following the explosion suggested that five individuals were on board during the attack.

RBC reports that the sunken ferry was transporting 30 tankers filled with fuel, raising concerns about potential environmental impacts.

Read also: