“Children of War”: 325 photos of Ukrainian children to be shown in Kyiv

A large-scale photo project featuring 325 portraits of Ukrainian children affected by the war will be displayed in Kyiv on Independence Day, 24 August.

According to Suspilne Kultura, the “Children of War” exhibition will be located in the central part of the National Complex Expocenter of Ukraine (VDNH).

The portraits, taken by Ukrainian photographers Maryna Karpiy and Sasha Mazur, depict child refugees from eastern and southern Ukraine.

“This project is an important platform for amplifying the voices of young Ukrainians, conveying the emotional burden and physical impact of war on innocent lives,” organizers said.

The exhibition will open at 12:00 pm on 24 August at VDNH. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in arranging the portraits, symbolizing unity. Sophia Chkonia, founder of the Be Next charity foundation, and French artist JR initiated the project. The project is also reportedly supported by several Ukrainian charitable organizations.

A similar exhibition will be unveiled in Brussels’ Cinquantenaire Park on the same day. JR, whose real name is Jean-René, is known for his work at the intersection of photography, street art, cinema, and social activism.

In March 2022, he organized a performance in Lviv featuring a 45-meter canvas depicting a 5-year-old girl named Valeria from Kryvyi Rih, who had to flee the war.

According to the organizers, they hope they will “cultivate compassion, understanding, and support for these brave children and the communities in which they live” by sharing these children’s stories with a global audience.

