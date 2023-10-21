Several more children deported by Russians have returned to Ukraine

Several Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia and occupied territories have successfully returned to Ukraine. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and the Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, reported the return of these children, with the Ombudsman confirming the return of three children and the President’s Office indicating the return of four, including a 17-year-old girl and three boys aged six, three, and nine years old.

According to Andriy Yermak, these children are now reunited with their families, and each of them has their own unique story. This move is essential to shed light on Russia’s crimes and their impact on children, not only in Ukraine but around the world. Yermak also shared the stories of the families where these boys have returned.

One family originally resided in the Kherson Oblast, and the child’s mother, who was a servicewoman, went to defend Ukraine. Her minor son was left at home with his grandparents. However, when Russia occupied part of the Kherson region, the mother couldn’t evacuate her son and was taken captive. After her release, she tirelessly searched for her son and was finally able to reunite with him.

The second boy had congenital health issues and was under care in a facility in the Kherson Oblast, preparing for surgery at the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital. Due to the war, his parents had to evacuate, leaving the boy behind. He was forcibly taken, along with other children, to Crimea. After a prolonged separation, the family is now reunited.

The third boy found himself in the Bryansk region, in a children’s institution. His grandmother was searching for him, and they are now reunited.

The efforts come after previous successful returns of children deported by Russia, emphasizing the importance of reuniting these children with their families and loved ones.

