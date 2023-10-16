Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine, OSCE to coordinate on returning deported Ukrainian children, civilians from Russian captivity

Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba discussed the issue of returning deported and imprisoned Ukrainians during a meeting with Bujar Osmani, the chairman-in-office of the OSCE in Ukraine’s capital on 16 October.
byIryna Voichuk
16/10/2023
1 minute read
Bujar Osmani and Dmytro Kuleba during their meeting on 16 January 2023. Credit: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children and civilians held in Russian captivity during a meeting with Bujar Osmani, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia.

Kuleba outlined two “specific agreements” that Kyiv and the OSCE will continue working on, in a TV interview on 16 October.

He recalled that the organization prepared a thorough report on deported Ukrainian children at Ukraine’s request. “Today, we agreed that concrete OSCE projects will be developed based on this report, and they will be implemented.” This will help more effectively deal with the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children, the minister explained.

The second result of the meeting with the OSCE head was an agreement to work on freeing civilian prisoners from Russian captivity.

Man tortured in Crimea for seeking deported Ukrainian kids

“This is a new large area of work to return Ukrainian civilians, thousands of whom Russia now holds captive,” Kuleba added.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts