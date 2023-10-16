Ukraine, OSCE to coordinate on returning deported Ukrainian children, civilians from Russian captivity

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children and civilians held in Russian captivity during a meeting with Bujar Osmani, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia.

Kuleba outlined two “specific agreements” that Kyiv and the OSCE will continue working on, in a TV interview on 16 October.

He recalled that the organization prepared a thorough report on deported Ukrainian children at Ukraine’s request. “Today, we agreed that concrete OSCE projects will be developed based on this report, and they will be implemented.” This will help more effectively deal with the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children, the minister explained.

The second result of the meeting with the OSCE head was an agreement to work on freeing civilian prisoners from Russian captivity.

“This is a new large area of work to return Ukrainian civilians, thousands of whom Russia now holds captive,” Kuleba added.

