Ukraine evacuates 107 women and 23 children from Israel on second Ukrainian evacuation flight

Amidst the Palestine-Israeli war, two flights on 14 and 16 October evacuated a total of 362 Ukrainians including 86 children, with the Ukraine embassy’s guidance. 
byYuri Zoria
16/10/2023
2 minute read
National flags of Ukraine and Israel. Photo: Alona Nikolaievych/Ukrinform
Amidst the escalating Israel-Palestine war, the Ukrainian Embassy evacuated 362 Ukrainian citizens, including a significant number of women and 86 children, have been evacuated from Tel Aviv over the span of two days.

These evacuations took place on two flights, one on 14 October with 207 citizens and the other on 16 October with 155 citizens, according to the reports by the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel. Among the first flight’s passengers were 63 children, while the second flight evacuated 23 more children and had 107 women out of the total of 155 evacuees.

As of 12 October, more than 1,000 Ukrainian citizens requested the Ukrainian EMbassy’s assistance in leaving Israel due to canceled flights. Update: On 16 October, Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk told Ukrainske Radio that about 1,800 citizens who want to leave Israel are registered on the embassy’s website.

On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, killing at least 1,300 Israelis, including 260 civilians in a massacre at a music festival. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.

Read more:

