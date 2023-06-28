Russians abduct children from occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia to Chuvashia – National Resistance Center.

According to Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, the Russian occupation administration is reportedly abducting Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and taking them to Chuvashia in Russia.
The Russians take Ukrainian children to the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation under the pretext of a “vacation,” not allowing them to return. In this way, children are used as hostages to force their parents to leave for them.
About 20,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the start of the full-scale war, “Dity Viiny” State Children’s Search Portal reports.
