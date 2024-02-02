Ukrainian NGO returns home four more children from Russian-occupied south

The Ukrainian NGO Save Ukraine says it managed to evacuate four more children from the Russian-occupied areas in the south of the country on 2 February.

With the beginning of the Russian occupation of parts of Ukraine, many children remain separated from their close relatives who live in the government-controlled territory. Furthermore, Moscow has been relocating numerous Ukrainians to Russia, including a significant number of children, among whom orphans are frequently placed in foster care. In these instances, Russia often alters the children’s identities, complicating any future efforts to repatriate them.