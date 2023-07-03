Russians reportedly deported about 700,000 Ukrainian children since 2014 – Russia’s parliament member

Children in a camp for deportees in Bezimenne. (Photo: Slidstvo.info)

Russians have brought about 700,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the international committee in the Russian Federation Council, reported.

“It is well known that Russia, unlike some European countries, has always treated children with care and warmth. In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge in our country, fleeing from the bombing and shelling of the conflict zones in Ukraine,” Karasin said.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of illegally transferring Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

