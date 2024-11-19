UK sanctions Russian officials over systematic illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

On 19 November, the UK Government announced sanctions against ten Russian perpetrators involved in the forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination of Ukrainian children.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy strongly condemned Russia’s actions, stating,
“No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map.”
The sanctions target key figures and organizations central to Russia’s systematic effort to remove Ukrainian children from their homeland. These include the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a paramilitary organization instrumental in Putin’s child deportation strategy.
Additionally, the UK sanctions the Avangard organization. Euromaidan Press could not determine which specific Russian children’s organization with this common name was sanctioned, as it is widely used, particularly by sports-related groups.
Specific sanctioned individuals include:
- Nikita Nagorny: Russian gymnast and leader of “Yunarmia.”
- Igor Kazarezov: Director of the Russian military sports training and youth patriotic education center “Warrior.”
- Andrii Sabinov: Deputy of Russia’s occupation governing body, the so-called “Kherson regional council.”
- Serafim Ivanov: Head of the Kherson regional Yunarmiya headquarters.
- Olena Shapurova: Former “Minister of Education” in occupied Zaporizhzhia.
- Valentyna Lavryk, overseeing education in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- Tetiana Zavalska: Russian-appointed Head of Kherson Children’s Home, who oversaw the forcible transfer of 46 children to Russia for adoption.
- Vitaliy Suk: Director of Oleshky Boarding School, who illegally transferred disabled Ukrainian children from Kherson.
According to the UK government’s press release, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred or deported to Russia and occupied territories. Approximately 6,000 children have been relocated to re-education camps designed to erode their Ukrainian identity and instill pro-Russian sentiments.
- As of February 2023, Ukraine confirmed the illegal deportation of 19,546 children by Russia, with the actual number likely higher. Efforts to return them are hindered by foster placements and name changes.
- In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over these deportations.
- Ukraine began investigating the Belarusian Red Cross’s involvement in July 2023.
- In December 2023, Kyiv hosted the first International Coalition meeting to address the issue.
Related:
- Sole survivor: Father left after Russian strike kills his wife and three children in Kryvyi Rih
- SBU identifies Russian officer behind deportation of 15 children from Mykolaiv
- Zelenskyy seeks Pope’s help to free Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia
- Russia deports 40,000 Ukrainian children, forces assimilation via “patriotic re-education” camps
- Ukraine returns home eight more children from Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast
- Russia illegally holds under arrest over 14,000 Ukrainian citizens – Ombudsman
- Ukraine repatriates 600 of at least 20,000 children abducted by Russia
- Three children, including 8-year-old, returned from Russian occupation
- Kremlin uses church to erase identities of deported Ukrainian kids