Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK sanctions Russian officials over systematic illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

Sanctions announced on the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion highlight the UK’s commitment to confronting its “barbaric” attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and children’s cultural heritage.
byYuri Zoria
19/11/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian children
Ukraine returned 11 children from Russia and Russia-occupated territories of Ukraine. Credit: Dmytro Lubinets/TG
UK sanctions Russian officials over systematic illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

On 19 November, the UK Government announced sanctions against ten Russian perpetrators involved in the forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions come as Ukraine reaches the grim milestone of 1000 days of resisting “Putin’s” invasion. The ongoing all-out war has resulted in nearly 12,000 civilian deaths and displaced over 10 million Ukrainians, London says. The UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine, having already committed £12.8 billion or $16.2 billion in support and pledging £3 billion ($3.8 billion) in annual military aid for “as long as needed.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy strongly condemned Russia’s actions, stating,

“No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map.”

The sanctions target key figures and organizations central to Russia’s systematic effort to remove Ukrainian children from their homeland. These include the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a paramilitary organization instrumental in Putin’s child deportation strategy.

Additionally, the UK sanctions the Avangard organization. Euromaidan Press could not determine which specific Russian children’s organization with this common name was sanctioned, as it is widely used, particularly by sports-related groups.

Specific sanctioned individuals include:

  • Nikita Nagorny: Russian gymnast and leader of “Yunarmia.”
  • Igor Kazarezov: Director of the Russian military sports training and youth patriotic education center “Warrior.”
  • Andrii Sabinov: Deputy of Russia’s occupation governing body, the so-called “Kherson regional council.”
  • Serafim Ivanov: Head of the Kherson regional Yunarmiya headquarters.
  • Olena Shapurova: Former “Minister of Education” in occupied Zaporizhzhia.
  • Valentyna Lavryk, overseeing education in temporarily occupied Crimea.
  • Tetiana Zavalska: Russian-appointed Head of Kherson Children’s Home, who oversaw the forcible transfer of 46 children to Russia for adoption.
  • Vitaliy Suk: Director of Oleshky Boarding School, who illegally transferred disabled Ukrainian children from Kherson.

According to the UK government’s press release, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred or deported to Russia and occupied territories. Approximately 6,000 children have been relocated to re-education camps designed to erode their Ukrainian identity and instill pro-Russian sentiments.

  • As of February 2023, Ukraine confirmed the illegal deportation of 19,546 children by Russia, with the actual number likely higher. Efforts to return them are hindered by foster placements and name changes.
  • In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over these deportations.
  • Ukraine began investigating the Belarusian Red Cross’s involvement in July 2023.
  • In December 2023, Kyiv hosted the first International Coalition meeting to address the issue.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts