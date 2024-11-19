UK sanctions Russian officials over systematic illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

On 19 November, the UK Government announced sanctions against ten Russian perpetrators involved in the forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions come as Ukraine reaches the grim milestone of 1000 days of resisting “Putin’s” invasion. The ongoing all-out war has resulted in nearly 12,000 civilian deaths and displaced over 10 million Ukrainians, London says. The UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine, having already committed £12.8 billion or $16.2 billion in support and pledging £3 billion ($3.8 billion) in annual military aid for “as long as needed.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy strongly condemned Russia’s actions, stating,

“No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map.”

The sanctions target key figures and organizations central to Russia’s systematic effort to remove Ukrainian children from their homeland. These include the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a paramilitary organization instrumental in Putin’s child deportation strategy.

Additionally, the UK sanctions the Avangard organization. Euromaidan Press could not determine which specific Russian children’s organization with this common name was sanctioned, as it is widely used, particularly by sports-related groups.

Specific sanctioned individuals include:

Nikita Nagorny : Russian gymnast and leader of “Yunarmia.”

: Russian gymnast and leader of “Yunarmia.” Igor Kazarezov : Director of the Russian military sports training and youth patriotic education center “Warrior.”

: Director of the Russian military sports training and youth patriotic education center “Warrior.” Andrii Sabinov : Deputy of Russia’s occupation governing body, the so-called “Kherson regional council.”

: Deputy of Russia’s occupation governing body, the so-called “Kherson regional council.” Serafim Ivanov : Head of the Kherson regional Yunarmiya headquarters.

: Head of the Kherson regional Yunarmiya headquarters. Olena Shapurova : Former “Minister of Education” in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

: Former “Minister of Education” in occupied Zaporizhzhia. Valentyna Lavryk, overseeing education in temporarily occupied Crimea.

overseeing education in temporarily occupied Crimea. Tetiana Zavalska : Russian-appointed Head of Kherson Children’s Home, who oversaw the forcible transfer of 46 children to Russia for adoption.

: Russian-appointed Head of Kherson Children’s Home, who oversaw the forcible transfer of 46 children to Russia for adoption. Vitaliy Suk: Director of Oleshky Boarding School, who illegally transferred disabled Ukrainian children from Kherson.

According to the UK government’s press release, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred or deported to Russia and occupied territories. Approximately 6,000 children have been relocated to re-education camps designed to erode their Ukrainian identity and instill pro-Russian sentiments.

As of February 2023, Ukraine confirmed the illegal deportation of 19,546 children by Russia, with the actual number likely higher. Efforts to return them are hindered by foster placements and name changes.

In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over these deportations.

Ukraine began investigating the Belarusian Red Cross’s involvement in July 2023.

In December 2023, Kyiv hosted the first International Coalition meeting to address the issue.

