Ukraine initiates Bring Kids Back UA platform, unifying efforts to return children deported by Russia

Ukraine has launched an information platform called “Bring Kids Back UA” to raise awareness about Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children, organizers announced on X(Twitter) on 19 October.

“Today we are launching the official website for ‘Bring Kids Back UA’ – Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s strategic action plan to return all Ukrainian children deported by the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

Today, we're launching the official website for «Bring Kids Back UA» – a strategic action plan by @ZelenskyyUa to return all 🇺🇦 children, deported by🇷🇺 Learn more: https://t.co/cbUEXArMpT. Follow us for updates on the cause! pic.twitter.com/8kY65nVL0f — Bring Kids Back UA (@bkb_ua) October 19, 2023

The official Bring Kids Back UA action plan website aims to inform the international community about the issue of Russia deporting Ukrainian kids, provide up-to-date statistics, and share stories of children who have been returned to Ukraine.

The Bring Kids Back UA project is a comprehensive action plan commissioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It unites the efforts of all Ukrainian authorities, other nations, and international organizations to bring home all Ukrainian children unlawfully deported by Russia.

Any country, group, or individual can join the initiative under the action plan. Many of Ukraine’s foreign partners have also voiced support and willingness to assist in protecting the rights of Ukrainian children.

The platform contains information about key areas of activity under the plan, the latest news, and suggestions for how visitors can help return Ukraine’s children home.

Coordination of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan is carried out by the Coordination Council on the Protection and Safety of Children under the President of Ukraine, headed by the chief of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

On 16 October, after his meeting with Bujar Osmani, the chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported on future cooperation between the OSCE and Ukraine on the issue of returning deported Ukrainian children and civilians held in Russian captivity.

Read also: