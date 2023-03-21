Ukraine returns home 15 more children – Ombudsman

Ukraine successfully returned home 15 Ukrainian children with their mothers and legal representatives/ Source: Telegram channel, @dmytro_lubinetzs

Ukraine has successfully returned home 15 Ukrainian children with their mothers and legal representatives, as reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Dmytro Lubinets, via the Telegram channel.

Lubinets stated that these were children from occupied cities in Kharkiv and Kherson Oblasts at the beginning of the war. The Ombudsman did not provide any additional information.

According to the National Information Bureau, 308 children have returned to the territory of Ukraine, as stated by the Ombudsman.

“Finally home! Despite all the challenges, we continue to work so that Ukrainians can see their families and be on their land,” stated Dmytro Lubinets.



Lubinets reminded everyone on his Telegram channel that they can contact the Ombudsman’s Office in the event of any violation of rights, illegal displacement, or deportation via several available contact avenues, including the hotline.

In addition, Lubinets states that if a child is deported, you can fill out the online application form “Report the disappearance/deportation/forced displacement of a child” by going to the “Apply in one click” section on the Children of War website.

