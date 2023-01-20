Russia corners forcibly deported Ukrainians in Russian citizenship – National Resistance Center

Russia corners forcibly deported Ukrainians in Russian citizenship, an illustrative photo/ Source: Ukrinform
Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the National Resistance Center (NRC), that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, more than 2 million Ukrainians have been deported from temporarily occupied territories to Russia, where they are forced to obtain Russian passports.
“During the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2 million Ukrainians have been deported from the temporarily occupied territories. The Russians intend to forcefully issue them Russian passports. The government of the aggressor nation has decided to legalize passport issuance at the place of residence. The document was previously issued at the place of residence,” the NRC states.
According to the NRC, deportees cannot receive payments or services without a valid Russian passport. The center believes that in this manner, individuals are compelled to acquire Russian citizenship.
The NRC notes that what the invaders refer to as “evacuation” is forcible deportation. The Russians initially precipitated a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. Consequently, they terrify the populace with an alleged Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) offensive and bombing and then transport those who panic to the southern Russian federal district. In particular, the Krasnodar and Stavropol Krais.
It is done to “balance the demographic situation” in these regions, as the peoples of the Caucasus have been actively settling there in recent decades.
