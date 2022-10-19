Countries weapons Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov. Photo: President's Office 

Russo-Ukrainian war 2022

Vladimir Putin has ordered the introduction of martial law in the Ukrainian regions Moscow seeks to annex in Ukraine as of tomorrow, arguing that such a step is necessary because of the danger that what he claims is Russian territory is at risk of being attacked.

Putin imposed martial law on occupied territories of Ukraine

But Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, says that what Putin is doing represents “preparation for the mass deportation of the Ukrainian population into depressed regions of Russia in order to change the ethnic composition of the occupied territories.”

Russia has already committed this crime against humanity in occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian official says. It should and must be condemned by the international community; but tragically, so far it remains unpunished – and so it appears that Putin is set to do it again on an even larger scale.

“A new stage of terror” – Ukrainian MFA on Putin’s “martial law” in occupied territories

Putin also used today’s meeting of the Russian Security Council to impose tighter controls over much of European Russia, to form a coordinating council to guide military operations in Ukraine, and to raise the pay of Russians mobilized to a minimum of 195,000 rubles (2500 US dollars) a month.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags