Putin imposed martial law on occupied territories of Ukraine

By Mikhail Klimentyev, SPUTNIK/AFP/Getty Images 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the decision to introduce martial law in the Russia’s occupied Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts of Ukraine, Russian media reported.

Russian dictator announced the signing of the relevant decree at a meeting of the Security Council on Oct. 19.

“I signed the decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation. It will immediately be sent to the Federation Council for approval. The State Duma has also been informed of the adopted decision,” Putin said.

