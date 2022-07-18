Security Service Head and Prosecutor General not dismissed but “temporarily suspended” – President’s Office

Andriy Smyrnov, deputy Head of Zelenskyy’s Office, said on air of national newscast that PGO head Iryna Venediktova and SBU head Ivan Bakanov are suspended pending an investigation after which Zelenskyy will make decision on submitting a motion to parliament.

He said the investigation is being held because the heads of the organs did not purge Russian collaborators from the SBU and Prosecutor General’s office, and Venediktova and Bakanov are suspended so they cannot influence probes into collaborators.

On 17 July, the presidential website published decrees on dismissal of Bakanov and Venediktova, and appointed an acting PG.