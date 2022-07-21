EU adopts 7th round of sanctions; Zelenskyy decries them as inadequate

They include:

-a ban on the import of Russian gold, including jewelry;

-new export controls;

-freezing the European assets of Sberbank;

-sanctions against more than 50 individuals and legal entities, a statement on the website of the European Council says.

Exceptions for “the purchase, import or transport of agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilisers” of certain banks whose assets have been frozen were made I an attempt to counter Russia’s narrative that EU sanctions are leading to global food shortages, Politico reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the European Union’s seventh round of sanctions against Russia as inadequate.

“This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace,” he said in his nightly video address on July 20.