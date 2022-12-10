USA sanctions notorious Kyiv judge declared wanted by Ukrainian anti-graft watchdog

Latest news Ukraine

The USA has sanctioned Pavlo Vovk, the notorious Chairman of the no less notorious Kyiv District Administrative Court, and two members of his family.

“the Department of State is designating Vovk for soliciting bribes in return for interfering in judicial and other public processes.  As part of this action, two immediate family members are also designated,” the statement of the Department of State, published on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, says.

The sanctions were imposed under the so-called “Magnitsky Act,” which punishes people involved in large-scale corruption, persecution, and human rights violations, and include a ban on entry to the United States.

In Ukraine, Pavlo Vovk is wanted on suspicion of creating a criminal organization and seizing power based on intercepts released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to them, Vovk interfered in the work of the KDAC, influencing decision-making in certain cases for money. The Kyiv District Administrative Court that he chaired was accused of scandalous decisions undermining Ukraine’s reform drive.

Kyiv judge suspected of planning to seize power declared wanted by anti-graft watchdog

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags