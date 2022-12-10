USA sanctions notorious Kyiv judge declared wanted by Ukrainian anti-graft watchdog

The USA has sanctioned Pavlo Vovk, the notorious Chairman of the no less notorious Kyiv District Administrative Court, and two members of his family.

“the Department of State is designating Vovk for soliciting bribes in return for interfering in judicial and other public processes. As part of this action, two immediate family members are also designated,” the statement of the Department of State, published on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, says.

The sanctions were imposed under the so-called “Magnitsky Act,” which punishes people involved in large-scale corruption, persecution, and human rights violations, and include a ban on entry to the United States.

In Ukraine, Pavlo Vovk is wanted on suspicion of creating a criminal organization and seizing power based on intercepts released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to them, Vovk interfered in the work of the KDAC, influencing decision-making in certain cases for money. The Kyiv District Administrative Court that he chaired was accused of scandalous decisions undermining Ukraine’s reform drive.

Tags: Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk, USA