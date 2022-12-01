Majority of Europeans see Ukraine in EU – poll

Most Europeans see Ukraine as a member of the European Union. Support is highest in Poland and lowest in Germany.

At the same time, support for weapons delivery to Ukraine has decreased since March 2022, a poll conducted by the independent platform for European public opinion Eupinions shows.

According to the latest survey today, 50% of respondents believe their countries should continue to supply Ukraine with weapons to protect it from Russian aggression. Six months earlier, 56% of Europeans supported the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the support for accepting Ukrainian refugees remains nonetheless high at more than 70%.

