The Latest

Two Ukrainian women brutally attacked in Czechia

byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2023
Two Ukrainian women brutally were attacked in Czechia. Source: NOVINKY.CZ
Several men in Czechia attacked and seriously injured two women after finding out that they had come to the country from Ukraine, as per Novinky.cz.

On 13 August, a car stopped next to a children’s playground in the city of Plasy where two women – Tetiana and Lilia were playing with their kids. A driver asked if they were from Ukraine. He drove a few meters away, left the car, and came back to them. The man started cursing and attacked them, the victims say.

Tetiana reveals she was about to call the police and save her friend when two other men hit her in the back. She says two young girls and a boy spotted the attack, came to the playground, and called the police and ambulance.

The women who fled to the Czech Republic with their children a few weeks after the beginning of the Russian full-scale war cannot explain the motive for the attack. The city police have opened a case into the incident.

