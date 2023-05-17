A co-founder of a Czech volunteer project died from wounds after rescuing Ukrainian soldiers

A co founder of a Czech volunteer project died from wounds after rescuing Ukrainian soldiers

Taylor, a co-founder of the Czech project Phoenix. Photo: Phoenix 

Latest news Ukraine

A co-founder of a Czech Phoenix volunteer project died after receiving wounds on the frontline while rescuing Ukrainian soldiers. He was treated for several weeks, but doctors didn’t manage to save him, the Project Phoenix informed.

Known as Taylor, he dedicated himself to treating Ukrainian soldiers and providing humanitarian aid since the beginning of the invasion.

The Czech project Phoenix trained 5,000 soldiers throughout Ukraine in combat medicine. Its participants also rescued Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.

At the same time, we ourselves participate directly on the front line as medics. We are convinced that the war in Ukraine directly affects us as well,” the description of the Phoenix says.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags