A co-founder of a Czech volunteer project died from wounds after rescuing Ukrainian soldiers

Taylor, a co-founder of the Czech project Phoenix. Photo: Phoenix

A co-founder of a Czech Phoenix volunteer project died after receiving wounds on the frontline while rescuing Ukrainian soldiers. He was treated for several weeks, but doctors didn’t manage to save him, the Project Phoenix informed.

Known as Taylor, he dedicated himself to treating Ukrainian soldiers and providing humanitarian aid since the beginning of the invasion.

The Czech project Phoenix trained 5,000 soldiers throughout Ukraine in combat medicine. Its participants also rescued Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline.

“At the same time, we ourselves participate directly on the front line as medics. We are convinced that the war in Ukraine directly affects us as well,” the description of the Phoenix says.