Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Poor troop quality slows Russia in northeastern Ukraine – ISW

Russian forces will not likely make an operationally significant breakthrough in the Kharkiv Oblast, ISW says
byAlya Shandra
19/07/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Russian forces have not achieved major territorial gains between northeastern Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts despite increased offensive operations there, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed in a July 18 update.

The think tank noted both Russian and Ukrainian sources have reported intensified Russian attacks in the Kupiansk area along the oblast border. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed troops progressed up to 2km along the front and 1.5km in depth in an unspecified Kupiansk sector.

However, the ISW believes “Russian forces will not likely make tactically significant advances or an operationally significant breakthrough” between the two regions partly due to the poor quality of deployed troops.

ISW pointed to the involvement of the “heavily degraded” 1st Guards Tank Army and convict-formed “Storm-Z” units known for low morale and discipline.

In southern Ukraine, the dismissal of a top commander over troop conditions may continue impacting Russian operations. According to the ISW, a prominent Russian blogger accused Ukraine of trying to exhaust Russian defenders, while forces still face rotation issues the commander outlined.

Meanwhile, the Institute assessed that a recent surrender of small Russian units partly stemmed from persistent supply line problems.

The think tank also stated the July 17 attack on the strategic Kerch Bridge to Crimea is already disrupting logistics to Russian troops in the south. Footage showed major traffic jams on a key highway through occupied territory after occupation authorities rerouted traffic from Crimea.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts