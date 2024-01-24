Media: UK wants German Tauruses to send more of its Storm Shadows to Ukraine

Several weeks ago, Britain proposed to Germany an exchange of cruise missiles, potentially easing Germany’s hesitation about supplying its Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Handelsblatt reported on 24 January, referencing government and diplomatic sources. The proposal entails Britain sending Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine while receiving German Taurus missiles in return.

Since May 2023, Ukraine has been actively urging Germany to supply Taurus missiles to enhance their capability to disrupt Russian logistics, yet Berlin hesitates, contrasting with the UK and France’s decision to provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles and the US decision to send its ATACMS. The German government’s reluctance stems from fears of escalating the war by giving Ukraine the means to strike targets within Russia.