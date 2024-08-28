Eng
UK, Germany sign declaration, promising to sustain “our support to Ukraine and boosting European defence”

Germany and UK’s joint declaration announces plans for a bilateral cooperation treaty to be signed by early 2025, covering various areas of cooperation, including their close partnership and continued support for Ukraine.
by Yuri Zoria
28/08/2024
British PM Keir Starmer (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) meeting in Berline on 28 August 2024. Photo: X/Keir_Starmer.
On 28 August, Germany and the United Kingdom announced plans to sign a comprehensive bilateral cooperation treaty by early 2025. The treaty, as outlined in a joint declaration released after discussions between leaders in Berlin, aims to enhance collaboration in key areas such as defense, economic growth, energy security, and support for Ukraine.

The declaration comes after German media leaked Berlin’s plans to cut new Ukrainian aid next year. Both Germany and Britain are among Ukraine’s biggest supporters in Europe amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The declaration outlines the intent to launch work on a bilateral cooperation treaty and hold government-to-government consultations to finalize the agreement. This treaty aims to reflect the status of Germany and the UK as “the closest of partners in Europe,” with a focus on strengthening cooperation across various areas, from education to transport and security.

Notably, the joint statement highlights the countries’ determination to “deter a more aggressive Russia” and sustain support for Ukraine. The upcoming treaty is expected to include provisions for continued assistance to Ukraine as part of the broader cooperation framework.

Germany and the UK are det[e]rmined to defend and promote peace and security in Europe. As leading European Allies in NATO, we will work together with our Allies and partners to ensure that our ability to deter and defend in the Euro-Atlantic area remains credible at all times and against any possible threats or adversaries. We are committed to deterring a more aggressive Russia, sustaining our support to Ukraine and boosting European defence,” the declaration reads.

