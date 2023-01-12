Germany shouldn’t deny German-made tank supplies to Ukraine by third parties, Germany Vice Chancellor Habeck believes

German army's Leopard main battle tank in 2012. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
In order to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Poland would require a sign-off from Germany. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) now says that Germany “should not stand in the way” in this case, Die Welt reports.
Habeck, who has also been the Federal Economics Minister of Germany, favored the announced Polish delivery of Leopards to Ukraine:
“There is a difference between making a decision for yourself and preventing others from making a decision,” he said in Berlin on 12 January. “And accordingly, Germany should not stand in the way of other countries making decisions to support Ukraine, regardless of what decision Germany makes [for itself].”
Polish President Andrzej Duda announced Polish plans to donate a company-worth of Leopard tanks to Ukraine on 11 January in Lviv, but as “part of an international coalition.”
