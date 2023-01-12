Germany shouldn’t deny German-made tank supplies to Ukraine by third parties, Germany Vice Chancellor Habeck believes

Germany shouldn’t deny German made tank supplies to Ukraine by third parties, Germany Vice Chancellor Habeck believes

German army's Leopard main battle tank in 2012. File photo: Wikimedia Commons 

Latest news Ukraine

In order to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Poland would require a sign-off from Germany. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) now says that Germany “should not stand in the way” in this case, Die Welt reports.

Habeck, who has also been the Federal Economics Minister of Germany, favored the announced Polish delivery of Leopards to Ukraine:

“There is a difference between making a decision for yourself and preventing others from making a decision,” he said in Berlin on 12 January. “And accordingly, Germany should not stand in the way of other countries making decisions to support Ukraine, regardless of what decision Germany makes [for itself].”

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced Polish plans to donate a company-worth of Leopard tanks to Ukraine on 11 January in Lviv, but as “part of an international coalition.”

Read also:

Britain plans to send tanks to Ukraine, British PM’s spox confirms

 

 

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags