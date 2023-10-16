Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy meets with US special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery in Kyiv

Zelenskyy and Pritzker discussed macro-financial assistance for Ukraine in 2024, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction needs.
byIryna Voichuk
16/10/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine, Penny Pritzker. Credit: Presidential Office
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery, Penny Pritzker, in Kyiv on 16 October during her visit to the Ukrainian capital.

According to the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy and Pritzker discussed issues of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine in 2024, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction needs.

“The recovery of Ukraine despite the ongoing Russian aggression is a priority, as it allows us to provide the necessary conditions for the struggle and victory of our state,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy also called on American businesses to invest in Ukraine’s most promising economic sectors and for US companies to help rebuild the country’s battered energy infrastructure.

“Your visit is a signal of strong support. It is important for us to understand that the United States is ready to help Ukraine get through the winter and protect critical infrastructure,” Zelenskyy told Pritzker, as quoted by the Presidential office.

