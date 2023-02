Russia is trying to disperse Ukrainian forces ahead of a planned offensive campaign – ISW

Russia is trying to disperse Ukrainian forces ahead of a planned offensive campaign, the Institute for the Study of War writes in its February 1 assessment.

Russia intends to conduct a decisive offensive operation in Donbas in February or March. Although a Russian invasion from Belarus is exceedingly unlikely, Putin may also be setting conditions for escalated cross-border raids to distract and disperse Ukrainian forces from critical axes of his main offensive campaign.

Tags: Russian invasion in Belarus, Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present)