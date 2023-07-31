Birthrate in Ukraine fell by 28% due to the war

Birthrate in Ukraine fell by 28% in 2023, compared to 2021, due to the Russian war against Ukraine, Opendatabot shows.

In the first six months of 2023, 96,755 children were born in Ukraine, of which 47,129 were girls, and 49,626 were boys. This is 28% less compared to the corresponding period of 2021, when 135,079 babies were born, and even less than in the corresponding period in 2022.

In general, birth rates in Ukraine have been falling since 2013 by about 7% per year. However, the full-scale invasion led to the biggest decline in the number of newborn Ukrainians. It became the biggest decline in the entire time of independence.

The previous biggest decline was also related to the war — 2015 birth rates fell by 12% compared to 2014.



In general, due to emigration, war, and low birth rates, the Ukrainian population declined by more than a third over the last three decades, from 52 million in 1991 to the current level estimated at 30-35 million, with precise data being unknown.