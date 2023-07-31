Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Birthrate in Ukraine fell by 28% due to the war

byBohdan Ben
31/07/2023
1 minute read
Illustrative photo. Source: Foreign Ukraine
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Birthrate in Ukraine fell by 28% in 2023, compared to 2021, due to the Russian war against Ukraine, Opendatabot shows.

In the first six months of 2023, 96,755 children were born in Ukraine, of which 47,129 were girls, and 49,626 were boys. This is 28% less compared to the corresponding period of 2021, when 135,079 babies were born, and even less than in the corresponding period in 2022.

In general, birth rates in Ukraine have been falling since 2013 by about 7% per year. However, the full-scale invasion led to the biggest decline in the number of newborn Ukrainians. It became the biggest decline in the entire time of independence.

The previous biggest decline was also related to the war — 2015 birth rates fell by 12% compared to 2014.

Birthrate in Ukraine, according to Opendatabot

In general, due to emigration, war, and low birth rates, the Ukrainian population declined by more than a third over the last three decades, from 52 million in 1991 to the current level estimated at 30-35 million, with precise data being unknown.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts