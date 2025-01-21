Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1062: Trump returns to White House as war in Ukraine enters critical phase

Exclusives

Trump’s “Art of the Deal” era is back. If Trump chooses to, then he has all “the tools to really hurt Putin”, but he needs to be fully convinced. The best person to convince him is none other than Putin himself.

Behind Ukraine’s fateful security deal that unleashed centuries of Russian colonial grip. In 1654, a fateful military pact with Moscow betrayed Ukraine’s bid for independence. Four centuries later, Putin exploits this same broken pledge to erase it from existence once more.

Military

Russia may intensify attacks on front lines to strengthen negotiating position, Ukrainian military expert warns. Despite failing to achieve strategic goals in 2023-2024, Russia may escalate its offensive operations to gain leverage in potential peace negotiations.

Russian troops target Ukrainian logistics hub in bid to encircle Kyiv soldiers near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian defenders destroyed multiple Russian armored vehicles while defending a strategic settlement that serves as a crucial supply hub for operations in southern Donetsk Oblast.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s drones decimate Russian motorbike assault, leaving single survivor. After losing an army of tanks in previous assaults, Russian commanders’ switch to fast-moving motorcycle raids near Siversk proves equally catastrophic against Ukrainian defenses.

Ukraine regains ground near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, while Russia advances on several fronts. Moscow aims to fully capture Donetsk Oblast despite suffering heavy casualties amid minimal gains.

Russian forces suffer 150,000 combat deaths in 2024, surpassing previous two years combined, Ukrainian army chief says. Ukrainian Commander Syrskyi reveals record Russian casualties in 2024, details successful operations in Kursk, and discusses the impact of North Korean troops using outdated Soviet tactics.

Forbes: Russian forces stage Groundhog Day under Ukrainian drones in Kursk. Fifteen out of sixteen Russian attacks failed in Kursk Oblast on Saturday, with four more BMDs destroyed on routes where Ukrainian drones have dominated since November.

Intelligence and Technology

Forbes: Russian army deploys 1950s-era BTR-50s as newer vehicles become scarce. Russia’s equipment crisis worsens as military storage facilities empty, forcing deployment of vintage armored vehicles and civilian cars.

Drones target Russian military aircraft plant in Kazan. The Gorbunov Aviation Plant is a key facility for producing Tu-160 missile carriers and Tu-22M3 bombers used in the war against Ukraine.

International

President Zelenskyy congratulates US President Trump on his return to White House. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Donald Trump’s “peace through strength” approach as the former US president returns to office.

Welt: Russia arming beyond its needs in Ukraine, threatening NATO. German Maj-Gen Freuding pointed out that Russia’s intentions are uncertain but stressed that the conditions for an attack on the EU are evident.

North Korean soldier reveals secret deployment via cargo ferry to Russia’s war effort in Kursk. He said that many North Koreans received training on Russian military equipment even though he himself didn’t. The soldier also claimed he didn’t know who he would be fighting against.

Trump plans Putin phone call within days of taking office, wants to meet Russian president. Breaking sharply from Biden’s three-year diplomatic freeze with Moscow, Trump’s team is actively preparing for high-level talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine Parliament backs controversy € 600 mn purchase of Russian nuclear reactors from Bulgaria. Bulgaria’s decade-old, unused VVER-1000 reactors could add 2,200 megawatts to Ukraine’s power grid amid Russian attacks; but MPs raised concerns due to equipment age, €600 million cost, and recent corruption arrests in the energy sector.

Commander of elite Ukraine-France brigade arrested for concealing desertions. Ukrainian authorities have detained a brigade commander who allegedly failed to report dozens of desertions from a prestigious French training program.

SBU detains generals over failed Kharkiv Oblast’s defense before May 2024 offensive. Three top military commanders face up to 10 years in prison for negligence that led to territorial losses along Ukraine’s eastern border.

Ukraine police foil plot to assassinate deputy health minister over patient death. Two suspects spent months surveilling and preparing to kill Ukraine’s deputy health minister, renting an apartment in his complex before being arrested while attempting to purchase a weapon.

Ukraine’s army chief: Russia’s primary goal is destruction of Ukrainian statehood. “As Russian offensive operations decline in early 2025, Ukraine’s military chief warns that Moscow’s ultimate goal remains the destruction of Ukrainian statehood despite tactical setbacks.

Ukraine busts FSB spy ring led by Kyiv metro engineer. Ukraine’s security service exposes FSB spy network led by Kyiv Metro engineer recruited in 2015, coordinating missile strikes through family members and transport workers.

New Developments

Sundance Festival shows footage of Ukrainian Oscar winner’s new film 2000 metres to Andriivka. Award-winning filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov tracks Ukrainian soldiers fighting for every inch of ground near Bakhmut in his latest documentary.

